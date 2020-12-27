Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.53.

BAM opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,984,000 after buying an additional 326,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after buying an additional 13,829,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 132.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 91,098 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 58.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 85,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

