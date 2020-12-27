Bytom (BTM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.69 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $80.26 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00495269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,644,412,725 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,127,794 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

