CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMP. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 174,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

