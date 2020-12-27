Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Caleres has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $511.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Caleres by 25.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Caleres by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Caleres by 187.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caleres by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

