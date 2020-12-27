California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 24,128 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of NMI worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NMI by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NMI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NMI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in NMI by 490.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 104,181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in NMI by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $893,723.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $471,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,779 shares of company stock worth $4,467,504. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

