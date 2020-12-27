California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of BioTelemetry worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 253.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEAT shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

