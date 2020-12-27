California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 347,545 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,698,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after acquiring an additional 76,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,760,000 after acquiring an additional 881,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 207,047 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $451,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,749 shares in the company, valued at $451,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.