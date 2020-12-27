California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,449 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 76,198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADT during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.37.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

