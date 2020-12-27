California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,251 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Perficient worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $82,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,044 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 979,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 328,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,436 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares during the period.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.04 per share, for a total transaction of $39,596.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $518,115.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.