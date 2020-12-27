California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 125.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 168,158 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $11.54 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

