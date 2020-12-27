Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. 412,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

