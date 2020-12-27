Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber Sells 7,500 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.83, for a total transaction of C$231,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$231,225.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$30.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.