Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Receives €16.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.77 ($19.73).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €13.64 ($16.05). The stock had a trading volume of 644,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour SA has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

