Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

