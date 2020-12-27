Castweet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,456.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $449,652.46 and approximately $46,456.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Castweet

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

