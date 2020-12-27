Ccore 1-Day Volume Tops $17.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $9,329.94 and $17.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00120649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00595889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00147591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00319143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00053012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00083407 BTC.

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

