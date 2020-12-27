CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 60.9% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $2,751.85 and $76.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004839 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001748 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005460 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000128 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001180 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

