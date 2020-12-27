Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.11.

FUN stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 630,058 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,908,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

