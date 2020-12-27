Centrality (CENNZ) Price Down 17.9% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $37.00 million and $1.22 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00293281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.52 or 0.02071432 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

