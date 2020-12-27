Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) versus Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Critical Survey

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, meaning that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centrus Energy and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 15.81% -10.64% 7.28% Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Piedmont Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million 1.60 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -10.96 Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$5.67 million ($0.68) -41.88

Piedmont Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centrus Energy. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Centrus Energy and Piedmont Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Piedmont Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centrus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.78%. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.21%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Piedmont Lithium on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

