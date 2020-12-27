Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CSFB lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of CHNG opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

