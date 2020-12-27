Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CSFB lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.
Shares of CHNG opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
