Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings per share of $4.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64. Charter Communications posted earnings of $3.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $14.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $21.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.41 to $24.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.16.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $656.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $650.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.10. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.