ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $834,655.29 and $116,678.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,186.63 or 0.99562523 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00050953 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 120% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

