Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post $36.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.78 million and the highest is $38.77 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $74.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $151.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.96 million to $154.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $221.20 million, with estimates ranging from $216.98 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 241,158 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 817,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $4,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $530.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

