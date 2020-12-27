Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

In other news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $733,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,996.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,290,218 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 88.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 86.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,460,000 after acquiring an additional 355,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $23,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

