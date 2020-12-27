Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSSE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. National Securities downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $641,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 78,223 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,200,723.05. Insiders have sold 315,020 shares of company stock worth $4,998,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.