Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSSE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. National Securities downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $641,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 78,223 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,200,723.05. Insiders have sold 315,020 shares of company stock worth $4,998,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Analyst Recommendations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit