China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Stock Price Down 7%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 10,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 47,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

About China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF)

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

