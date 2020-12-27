Civic (CVC) Price Tops $0.0876 on Top Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Civic has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $58.69 million and approximately $23.82 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00044785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00294081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.02131626 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.