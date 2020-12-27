Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,081,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 251,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

