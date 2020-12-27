Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCO. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

CCO opened at $1.70 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 91.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 95,683 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

