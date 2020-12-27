Cloudbric (CLB) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Cloudbric has a market cap of $2.35 million and $8,012.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

