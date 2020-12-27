Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,522. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.