Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Longbow Research cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.
Shares of COHR opened at $149.47 on Friday. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average is $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after buying an additional 80,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,768,000 after buying an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
