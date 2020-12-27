Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Longbow Research cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of COHR opened at $149.47 on Friday. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average is $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after buying an additional 80,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,768,000 after buying an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

