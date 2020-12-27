Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $596.89

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $596.89 and traded as high as $640.00. Cohort plc (CHRT.L) shares last traded at $629.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 594.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 596.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.71 million and a P/E ratio of 28.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Cohort plc (CHRT.L)’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total transaction of £2,023 ($2,643.06).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

