CoinUs Reaches Market Cap of $373,695.56 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $373,695.56 and approximately $87.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005166 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001793 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005629 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000135 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001205 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.