ColossusXT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $451.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.26 million and $451.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000354 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010662 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,570,788,717 coins and its circulating supply is 12,529,746,890 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

