Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce sales of $342.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.00 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $346.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

CBSH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 251,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 637.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

