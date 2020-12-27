Comparing Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) & Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Coloplast A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,692.30 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 12.11 $585.21 million $0.30 51.63

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Coloplast A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Coloplast A/S 3 2 1 0 1.67

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64% Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, which include surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. In addition, it provides wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in HumlebÃ¦k, Denmark.

