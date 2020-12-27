Comparing Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Security Federal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $283.28 million 2.24 $70.67 million $1.43 8.78 Security Federal $46.03 million 1.98 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lakeland Bancorp and Security Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 20.64% 7.75% 0.80% Security Federal 14.69% 7.13% 0.68%

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Security Federal on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. The company operates 52 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Iselin, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck, and Waldwick; and 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. As of October 30, 2020, it operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

