Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 11,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 54,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.