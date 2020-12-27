Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives $35.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 109,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNST traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. 216,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,776. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

