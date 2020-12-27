Contrasting Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingfisher and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingfisher $14.65 billion 0.51 $10.23 million $0.48 14.89 Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 7.98 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kingfisher and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingfisher 3 1 4 0 2.13 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kingfisher has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kingfisher and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92%

Summary

Kingfisher beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands. The company provides its products through various channels, such as online and others. Kingfisher plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

