Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $6,095,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Copart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Analyst Recommendations for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit