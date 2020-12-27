Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $6,095,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Copart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

