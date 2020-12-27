Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00018328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $281.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,526.56 or 1.00078984 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00050948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 265,679,536 coins and its circulating supply is 207,894,933 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.