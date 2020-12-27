Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $8.03. Costamare shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 559,074 shares trading hands.

CMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Costamare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Costamare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $951.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

