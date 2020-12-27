CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $116,971.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00046478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00293897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.23 or 0.02178948 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

