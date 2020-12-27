Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $31.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,277 shares of company stock valued at $505,069. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

