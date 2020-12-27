Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.07.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$20.75 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.82 and a twelve month high of C$20.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.27.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7883669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

