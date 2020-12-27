Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives $73.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

CREE traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.10. 316,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.41. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $105.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cree by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after purchasing an additional 314,352 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at $121,420,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cree by 20.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 290,923 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Cree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Cree by 12.5% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,989 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

