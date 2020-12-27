Crown Market Capitalization Tops $1.83 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $6,183.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,366.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.61 or 0.01272877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00265553 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004431 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,220,760 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars.

